CMSD hosts career fair Wednesday and Thursday

If you're looking for a career change in the new year, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District is hosting a career fair.

The district is looking to fill more than 100 positions in the kitchen.

In some divisions, you can even choose what days you work.

Bob Gorman, the Executive Director of Child Nutrition at Cleveland Metro Schools, says they are focusing on bringing more fresh food.

"We really need the help and in order to improve our school meals we have to get more personnel in, in order to expand more fruit and veggie bars, to bring in more local more fresh produce," Gorman said.

The job fair is happening Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the East Professional Center.

Don't forget to bring a resume.