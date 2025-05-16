Watch Now
CMSD school bus involved in crash on I-71 South

There were no students on the bus and no injuries reported
Chopper shot of school bus crash on I-71
Posted

A Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus was involved in a crash on I-71 South, which delayed traffic on Friday morning, according to CMSD spokesperson Janice Edwards.

According to Edwards, the school bus was rear-ended on I-90 at the I-71 split just before 7:30 a.m., but there were no students on the bus and no injuries reported.

All lanes on I-71 on the Innerbelt bridge were shut down after the crash.

The road closures led to backups on I-90 since I-71 was closed right after the I-90 and I-71 split.

