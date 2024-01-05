Collision Bend opening new location in Euclid on Friday

Local brewing company Collision Bend is set to open its second location Friday, which will be in Euclid.

The company held the ribbon-cutting ceremony ahead of the big day.

"We have a lot of guests who come in to support our business because they love our food and our beer. And we just try to give them the best service we can, and they continue to support us, and that's why we're able to grow like we are," said manager Michael Grano.

Collision Bend is in the flats and began the journey to open a second location almost two years ago but dealt with a few setbacks.

Now, it's ready to raise a glass in Euclid.

"The location kind of worked out because some of our partners are actually from Euclid. Being a west sider, I didn't know what that meant. But now we do," said founder Luke Purcell.

The Euclid location is on Babbitt Road. It'll be open Tuesday through Thursday from 3 to 10 p.m. and from 3 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.