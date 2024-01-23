Coming Soon: Movie theater to reopen at Great Northern Mall by early summer

The show will go on at the theater at Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted. The mall announced on Tuesday that Phoenix Theatres has signed a long-term lease to bring movies back to Great Northern Mall.

The news comes a year after Regal Cinemas shut its doors. “When it closed that was very sad, very much so,” said Marylou Schier, North Olmsted Resident.

The independent movie theater company plans to invest five million dollars to refurbish the ten-screen theater. It will feature reclining, heated seats, high-tech projection, Dolby ATMOS sound, first-run movies, and family-friendly pricing.

“We were one of the first in the United States to offer 100 percent-reclining seating in every auditorium. Our goal is to offer the highest quality first run moving going experience by offering state-of-the art digital projection and Dolby ATMOS audio along with comfortable luxury amenities,” said Jordan Hohman, Vice President of Project Development Phoenix Theatres.

The new movie theater isn’t just good for mall business, but city leaders said for the entire city. “We are thrilled that the big screen is coming back to North Olmsted,” said Mayor Nicole Dailey.

“I love it, I’m a big movie fan,” said Jim Schier about Tuesday’s announcement.

Phoenix Theatre is an independent theater company based in Michigan. “

“I have to say that I have not seen in my forty-plus years in this business such a beautiful, closed movie theater as this one,” said Cory Jacobson, Phoenix Theatre president.

While movie theaters across the country closed during and after the pandemic, Phoenix Theatres got bigger. “Our company has had more success in the last two years than we’ve had in the years that we’ve been around since 2000,” explained Jacobson.

The work is expected to be finished, and the theater open in early summer.