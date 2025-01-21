'Community can help community:' Partners help shelter Lorain County neighbors during cold snap

LORAIN, Ohio — Staying warm this week has become a community effort in Lorain County. Cities have been collaborating with local groups and organizations to make sure the most vulnerable neighbors are out of the cold.

“In these elements, it’s not a good time to be out there, it’s not a time to brave the weather,” said Timothy Williams, Lorain’s assistant safety/services director and a co-pastor at Faith Ministries Christian Center.

This week, the Lorain church has been operating as a warming center as temperatures plunge to dangerous levels.

“We’re not a stranger to serving the community. So people aren’t afraid to come here, and they know they can come here first,” explained Williams’ wife and co-pastor, Deena Williams.

Lorain High School also opened its doors Sunday for anyone seeking shelter from the cold.

“Even if we get one person out of the cold, or two, it doesn’t matter if we get a bunch. Just knowing we got someone to come and not be in the elements, that’s what it’s all about,” said Michael Grissom, a wellness coach at Lorain High School who’s been volunteering at the warming center.

Kurt Steiskal added, “It’s great to have these resources in our community. I really love these guys.”

The Sheffield Lake resident told News 5 that he recently finished a recovery and rehabilitation program and needed a warm place while he works to get power and heat restored at his home.

“It dropped below 20 in the house, so I said, ‘Time to go get some help,’” he said. “Just having warmth and food and sober people to talk to has helped me a lot - keeping my head straight and continuing on that path. That’s my biggest help.”

Lorain Police, the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement in the county have been looking for anyone without shelter and connecting them with resources this week.

“It’s very important to me that I find either shelter, food, comfort or support. It’s the most important thing I can do as a man,” said Anthony Gieger.

He explained he was able to find all of those things at the overnight shelter at Lorain High School after Lorain Police brought him there Monday night.

The extreme cold canceled classes at Lorain City Schools on Tuesday and Wednesday. Without students in the building, the district was able to extend the warming center hours until 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

Staff there and at Faith Ministries said they were bracing for a need for overnight shelter as the temperatures dipped.

The county operates two permanent overnight emergency shelters. The Haven Center has 64 regular shelter beds and can accommodate a maximum of 15 additional overflow cots as needed. The St. Elizabeth Center has 50 regular shelter beds and can accommodate 10 overflow beds.

Cassandra Marr, the Continuum of Care Coordinator for the United Way of Greater Lorain County, explained the county’s shelters began using their overflow capacity in late November.

“On most nights, regular beds at the shelters are at capacity,” she told News 5 via email Tuesday. “Without having an actual designated space for a warming center throughout the season this year, both shelters are able to accommodate by utilizing overflow space.”

Williams added, “They’re hitting capacity, if not already at capacity. They do this all year round and they have their regular residents who they service. And of course, during this time, that increases more.”

He said the church was happy to help fill any additional need.

“We just want to be here to support people. It doesn’t matter what your affiliation is, what your faith is or isn’t. It’s a place where community can help community,” he said.

Lorain High School will be open 24 hours until 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Faith Ministries Christian Center is available as needed until 11 a.m. on Thursday and can be reached at (440) 288-3622.

Additionally, the South Recreation Center in Elyria will be open as an emergency warming shelter through Thursday.

Anyone needing emergency shelter at any point can contact the Lorain County Coordinated Entry staff at (440) 242-0455 or by walk-in at 2726 Caroline Avenue in Lorain.