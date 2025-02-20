Community celebrates Rev. Dr. Otis Moss Jr., Edwina Moss' 90th birthdays at Cleveland church

CLEVELAND — Olivet Institutional Baptist Church in Cleveland celebrated Reverend Otis Moss Jr., and his wife, Edwina Moss, during their 90th birthdays and praised the couple for their strength, perseverance and service during a special commemoration.

"I don't know how to say thank you, thank you is not enough,” said Edwina Moss.

Dozens of national, state and local leaders honored the couple for their decades of work for human rights and social justice.

They even shared personal stories of how the power couple broke barriers and overcame many obstacles during a challenging moment in history due to racism and sexism.

But the couple held unto an unwavering faith, which many recognize has carried the couple through many of life’s storms.

“I've spent a great deal of my life using words, but tonight (Wednesday) words fail me,” said Reverend Moss.

On top of Moss’ 90th birthday commemoration, Mayor Justin Bibb has designated February 19 as Otis and Edwina Moss Day in Cleveland.