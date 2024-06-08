Community comes together for Julian Wood, 3-year-old boy killed in North Olmsted

PARMA, Ohio — Saturday afternoon was full of heartbreak and sadness as 3-year-old Julian Wood, the little boy who was killed at a Giant Eagle in North Olmsted last week, was laid to rest. However, with hundreds of people there for Julian's family during the difficult time, the day was also full of love and support.

Julian loved the color green and loved dinosaurs. So, on Saturday, people from all across Northeast Ohio made sure he had the things he loved on full display during the funeral procession to his final resting place.

Strangers who felt moved by what everyone on site described as "senseless violence" lined the sidewalks along the procession route, which began at Saint Charles Borromeo Church in Parma to Sunset Memorial Park in North Olmsted.

Adults and children alike donned their green shirts and dinosaur clothing. Stuffed animals, balloons, ribbons and signs—all signs to the family that the community was there for them at an incredibly difficult time.

"This should not happen to anyone, especially a small child. They were jsut out enjoying the day with his mother. Totally innocent. It just rips your heart out," said resident James Taylor.

Two young boys, 7 and 9 years old, brought their toy dinosaurs in a box and lined them up along the sidewalk.

"My grandson wanted to share his collection of dinosaurs for the little boy," said Taylor.

"We brought all the ones we could find," 7-year-old Brady said.

Many in the community were moved to be there along the procession route because, as parents, they couldn't imagine what Julian's family was going through.

"Coming to support baby Julian. It’s sad, I’m sorry. The world we live in is crazy. I have kids and I just want them to know that they have some people supporting them.," said Cleveland resident April, who broke down in tears. "Since last night this is literally all I can think about was coming here and supporting this family"

A community in mourning hoped to be a beacon of support for Julian and his family on Saturday and beyond.

