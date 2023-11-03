Watch Now
Community honors veterans' service with new memorial park

Dave Colabine, News 5
Posted at 3:39 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 15:39:48-04

MACEDONIA, OH — It took nearly a century to reach its potential. Donated 95 years ago by World War I veteran Colonel Eugene C. Peck, the land was always meant to be maintained as a veteran’s park. Now, it’s mission accomplished in Macedonia.

The property at the corner of Route 82 and Bedford Road means the world to those who served. News 5 anchor Rob Powers spoke with Vietnam veteran Dave Pristash, President of the Nordonia Hills Veterans Memorial Park Foundation. He said the park was built to give veterans a place to feel grounded.

“You can come here and talk about things, talk with other vets,” he said. The park is now ready and open to the public. It was a labor of love by members of Legion Post 801 and VFW Post 6768. Pristash helped lead the project.

“I knew people that I served with that aren’t here,” he said. Now this land holds a dozen granite monuments covering everything from the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror. There’s a memorial to those killed in action as well, like the men Pristash served with.

“The other two guys died and I lived,” he said. “I don’t know why.” The project wrapped up just in time for Veteran’s Day this year, giving everyone involved a place they can be proud of.

