Community hosts soccer celebration in preparation for Cleveland's biggest match

One of the biggest soccer matches ever played in Cleveland is around the corner, and the city is preparing with fun events in advance.

The Columbus Crew will take on Inter Miami at Huntington Bank Field on April 19. The match will also be a homecoming for a few players with ties to Northeast Ohio.

On Saturday, a free community celebration featured soccer sessions, live music, food and much more.

Stephanie Cedaño, director of communications for Columbus Crew, was present at the celebration and talked about what they hope to do every time they are in the community.

"Anytime we're in the community we want to make sure that we are leaving a positive impact," said Cedaño. "So that's what we're doing here today. We're getting people excited for the match, but also want to make sure that we are highlighting all of our young Cleveland soccer players, shining a spotlight to them and all the amazing community organizations that are that are also here."

There will be a youth clinic for kids ages six to 14 in Berea on April 18.