'Confusing scene': Man involved in police shooting dies after stealing sheriff's office cruiser, crashing it

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a police shooting involving a Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office deputy and a turbulent series of events that left a man dead Sunday night.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to 8th Street Northeast and Fair Avenue in New Philadelphia after someone called 911 regarding a car that crashed into a house.

Upon arriving, a deputy located a man walking nearby. When the deputy got out of the cruiser to speak with the man, the man jumped inside the police vehicle's passenger door, authorities said.

A struggle ensued, and that's when, according to the sheriff's office, shots were fired, and the deputy was hurt in the hand and leg. It's unclear from the information provided how exactly the deputy was injured during the struggle.

The man then drove off in the cruiser only to crash into a parked car near Tell Street and East High Avenue.

The man was extricated from the cruiser and taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. The sheriff's office said it's unclear if the man died from a gunshot wound or injuries sustained in either of the crashes.

"This was an extremely confusing scene that encompassed three crime scenes," Sheriff Orvis Campbell said, referring to the initial scene where a car crashed into a house, the second scene where the shooting occurred and the third being where the cruiser crashed into the vehicle. "Details are sketchy at this time."

Campbell asked Ohio BCI to investigate the matter because it involved a sheriff's deputy. Members of the New Philadelphia Police Department and the Tuscarawas County Coroner's Office also contributed to the initial investigation.

The sheriff said he will release more information as it becomes available.