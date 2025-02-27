Connecting for Kids supports families in need

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio nonprofit is helping families in Northeast Ohio who have concerns about their children.

Connecting for Kids provides critical resources and support for parents and kids dealing with anxiety, depression, behavioral problems, developmental delays or disabilities.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with Leslie Dorsey from Fairview Park about how Connecting for Kids helped her family.

Dorsey's daughter was diagnosed with developmental delays at an early age.

"It was definitely lonely, we just didn't really quite know what we were dealing with," said Dorsey.

Dorsey found support and the sense of community she needed through the nonprofit.

"It was really nice to be able to get to know other families who are kind of on similar journeys as us," said Dorsey.

Each spring, Connecting for Kids hosts Resource Fairs with local providers and services for families in need.

Tish Henry, Fundraising Events Manager for Connecting for Kids, said a wide variety of free programs are available.

"Everything from, physical and mental health support, adaptive summer camps and academic supports," said Henry.

A Resource Fair with health, academic, and disability providers will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Don Umerley Civic Center, 21016 Hilliard Blvd., Rocky River.

Resource Fairs will also be held March 18 in Elyria and April 2 in Highland Hills.

To register, CLICK HERE.

Dorsey said she learned a lot from the programs offered through Connecting for Kids over the years.

Dorsey is giving back to other families by serving on Connecting for Kids' Board of Directors.

"It's definitely a wonderful experience for me to be able to be a parent, you know, being able to have benefited from their support, but then also to be able to give back to them," said Dorsey.

