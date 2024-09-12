Construction begins on unique peanut roundabout in Lorain County

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — A new and innovative type of roundabout is under construction in Lorain County, marking a first for Northeast Ohio.

The so-called "peanut roundabout," named for its distinctive shape, is set to address longstanding safety issues at a busy intersection.

Construction crews have commenced digging, and significant progress is already visible.

The new roundabout will feature a design unlike any traditional roundabout, characterized by its unique shape.

The project aims to alleviate safety concerns associated with the current catty-corner setup that connects a local neighborhood to the main road.

“This project is all about safety,” said North Ridgeville Mayor Kevin Corcoran. “It’s just the way it’s shaped right now. There are some hit-or-miss situations and some accidents have occurred there. We’re doing this in the name of safety, and that’s what it all comes down to.”

The roundabout is designed to fit the available space more effectively than a standard roundabout, which would be too large for the area.

The roundabout is expected to improve traffic flow and reduce the number of accidents by minimizing high-speed collisions and eliminating dangerous head-on and T-bone crashes.

Starting today, northbound lanes on Stoney Ridge Road from Rummel Mill Drive to Mills Road will be closed for eight days.

A well-marked detour route is in place. However, the road will be closed beginning next Tuesday, and residents must seek alternative routes.

Northbound traffic should travel eastbound on Center Ridge Road, then northbound on State Route 83, then westbound on Detroit Road back to Stoney Ridge Road.

Southbound traffic should travel eastbound on Detroit Road, then southbound on State Route 83, then westbound on Center Ridge Road back to Stoney Ridge Road.

Avalon Drive will be closed at Stoney Ridge Road. Motorists wanting to get to Stoney Ridge Road will need to utilize Otten Road.

Local resident Amy Hansen expressed her enthusiasm for the new roundabout.

“You know, the first roundabout we had was at Route 83 and Mills, and I was pretty apprehensive about that one because I couldn’t see how those big trucks were going to get around it. But it worked out okay, and it really keeps the traffic moving. So we’re pretty excited about this one.”

The project, which has faced delays due to utility issues, including a problem with a gas line, is anticipated to be completed within 90 days.

Roundabouts, particularly the peanut variety, are known for their effectiveness in improving road safety by reducing speeds and enhancing traffic flow.