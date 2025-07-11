Construction worker killed while working in upcoming Sherwin Williams parking garage

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Emergency officials confirm a construction worker was killed while working in the upcoming Sherwin Williams parking garage early Friday morning.

Our Overnight News Tracker followed Cleveland Fire and EMS, as they swarmed the parking deck next to the new Sherwin Williams headquarters.

Fatal construction accident inside the parking deck at the new Sherwin Williams building site downtown overnight. EMS says a man was killed around 12:15am. pic.twitter.com/5AI4XDbXj3 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) July 11, 2025

They were called to the area of West 3rd Street in downtown, just after midnight.

According to Cleveland Fire and Cleveland EMS, the 48-year-old worker got into some sort of accident while working on his forklift.

They say the forklift toppled over onto him.

Cleveland EMS confirms that the man died on scene. No other workers were hurt.

The new Sherwin Williams headquarters in downtown, as well as the parking garage, have been under construction for the last several years.

According to the company, employees are set to move into the new facility in early 2026.

News 5 is working to learn more about the circumstances behind this accident, including which construction company this man worked for.

News 5 has reached out to Sherwin Williams for additional information and comment.

Stay with News 5 and Good Morning Cleveland for the latest.