Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Construction worker killed while working in upcoming Sherwin Williams parking garage

According to Cleveland Fire and Cleveland EMS, the 48-year-old worker got into some sort of accident while working on his forklift
Emergency officials confirm a construction worker was killed while working in the upcoming Sherwin Williams parking garage early Friday morning.
Construction worker killed while working in Sherwin Williams parking garage
Deadly Construction Ax
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Emergency officials confirm a construction worker was killed while working in the upcoming Sherwin Williams parking garage early Friday morning.

Our Overnight News Tracker followed Cleveland Fire and EMS, as they swarmed the parking deck next to the new Sherwin Williams headquarters.

They were called to the area of West 3rd Street in downtown, just after midnight.

According to Cleveland Fire and Cleveland EMS, the 48-year-old worker got into some sort of accident while working on his forklift.

They say the forklift toppled over onto him.

Cleveland EMS confirms that the man died on scene. No other workers were hurt.

The new Sherwin Williams headquarters in downtown, as well as the parking garage, have been under construction for the last several years.

According to the company, employees are set to move into the new facility in early 2026.

News 5 is working to learn more about the circumstances behind this accident, including which construction company this man worked for.

News 5 has reached out to Sherwin Williams for additional information and comment.

Stay with News 5 and Good Morning Cleveland for the latest.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.