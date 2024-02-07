Controversy amongst Painesville, Mentor on land at Brookstone and Shamrock Boulevards

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A conversation about the future of this vacant property between Brookstone and Shamrock Boulevard in Painesville was held on Tuesday at Mentor Civic Center.

“We are at the table, and we are not going away,” said Painesville City Manager Doug Lewis.

Lewis and Councilman Derrick Abney are on the other side of the table, pleading with Mentor City Council about a proposed ordinance to put 215 acres of this land into conservation.

“This would stop our economic development in our community and also affect other communities,” said Abney,

Meanwhile, Mentor Law Director Joseph Szeman says otherwise, aiming to clear the room of any misunderstanding.

“This doesn’t really change anything. It just clarifies its exact legal status that has always existed,” said Mentor Law Director Joseph Szeman. “It’s not to sell it. It’s not to do anything with it currently or in the foreseeable future.”

According to city leaders, the land in question is within Painesville’s city limits.

However, this property is also tied to Riverside Local School District and owned by Mentor.

Because they are the owners, Szeman says Mentor wants to continue using the land for preservation purposes while at the same time establishing police and sanitation regulations, which they say can help them enforce and charge violators in the Mentor Municipal Court.

“People are doing illegal things on our property up there and it’s time that the city more directly addressed,” said Szeman.

“I just don’t feel they’re operating in good faith and understanding of our growth in our community,” said Abney.

Mentor City Manager Kenneth Filipiak reassures they are operating in good faith.

“Essentially, we’re declaring that there’s no immediate intent to do anything with that property other than maintain it as natural space,” said Filipiak. “We’re good neighbors. We’ll continue to be good neighbors.”

Still, Mentor City Councilman Scott Marn does not believe the city's decision is in favor of all parties involved, which led him and another councilman to vote no on Tuesday’s ordinance.

This means the conversation will continue.

“I will not be in support of this at this time. I want to use this as an opportunity to move forward and do what’s best for all parties involved,” said Marn.

Following this meeting, News 5 spoke to Abney, and he told us he’s satisfied with the results and will be here for the second reading on Feb. 20.