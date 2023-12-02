Watch Now
Coraline is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

Coraline is a 6-year-old Terrier, American Pit Bull Mix
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
Posted at 11:48 AM, Dec 02, 2023
Meet Coraline:

With her big puppy eyes, her happy tap dances, and her ginormous wiggles, Coraline is sure to melt your heart! This 6-year-old may have had a bit of a rough past, but that hasn’t stopped her from being the softest and happiest dancer in the shelter! Coraline is an absolute delight to take on a walk; she consistently gazes back at you with a pure look of hope in her eyes and will stop during the walk to snuggle into your arms! She is highly food-motivated and will offer you a handshake in exchange for a treat. Her joyous and friendly nature is incredibly infectious to everyone around her! Coraline is a perfect companion and candidate for anyone willing to give her all the love that she deserves!
Cleveland APL

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Find out more about Coraline and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

