Coroner rules Frank Tyson's death a homicide

The Stark County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of Frank Tyson, a Canton man who died in police custody in April, a homicide.

According to the coroner's office, Tyson's cause of death was due to "cardiopulmonary arrest in association with physical altercation and prone restraint."

Other factors listed by the coroner included ischemic cardiovascular disease, acute intoxication by cocaine and ethanol, as well as obesity.

Ohio BCI is still investigating the matter but has not released a report of its findings.

Events leading up to Tyson's death

According to Canton Police, officers responded to a one-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Sherrick Road Southeast around 8:15 p.m. on April 18.

Officers found a power pole in the road and Tyson's vehicle empty. Police located Tyson a short distance away after witnesses pointed them towards the AMVETS lodge down the street.

Canton Police said that Tyson struggled with officers during his arrest and, after he was placed in handcuffs, became unresponsive. CPR and several doses of Narcan were administered before paramedics arrived.

Tyson was taken to Aultman Hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead at 9:18 p.m.

'I can't breathe'

Canton Police later released video footage of Tyson's arrest.

Two Canton police officers, identified by the department as Beau Schoenegge and Camden Burch, attempt to handcuff the 53-year-old Tyson at 8:27 p.m.

In the video, Tyson says: "They’re trying to kill me," and also says, "I can't breathe."

The struggle continues as officers get Tyson fully on the ground, one officer with his knee pressed on his back. Tyson was also handcuffed. Tyson continued to shout that he couldn’t breathe.

An officer then takes his knee off Tyson’s back.

After Tyson is apprehended on the ground at 8:29 p.m., officers are seen looking through his wallet for an I.D. and talking to bystanders. Five minutes after Tyson said he couldn’t breathe for the final time, another officer came back in the frame at 8:34 p.m.

“Did he clam down?” asked the officer. “Is he breathing?”

The officer checked his pulse before walking out of the frame.

Minutes continue to pass.

“Does he have a pulse?” asked an officer at 8:37 p.m. “He’s unresponsive.”

According to the video, officers started CPR eight minutes after Tyson was last responsive on video. CPR continues for over 10 minutes as medics arrive on the scene until eventually stopping at 8:51 p.m. when Tyson is rolled out on a stretcher.

Community response

Back in May, attorneys representing Tyson's family compared his death to George Floyd and Eric Garner.

The following week protesters took to the streets, holding a demonstration in Central Plaza in Downtown Canton. They held signs demanding for those officers to be held, in addition to saying they wouldn’t stop giving up on their fight until justice was served.

Protestors for 'Justice for Frank Tyson' in Canton Friday night

