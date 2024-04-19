Man dies while in custody of Canton Police following crash

Canton Police report a 53-year-old man died while in police custody after fleeing from a crash.

According to a press release from Canton Police, on Thursday after 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Sherrick Road Southeast.

Officers found a power pole in the road and the suspect's vehicle empty.

Witnesses directed officers to the AMVETS at 1822 Sherrick Road Southeast, where it was reported that the driver of the vehicle had fled. At that location, police say they found Frank E. Tyson from East Canton.

Tyson struggled with police, according to the press release. Shortly after placing him in handcuffs, officers recognized Tyson had become unresponsive. CPR and several doses of Narcan were administered before paramedics arrived.

Tyson was taken to Aultman Hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead at 9:18 p.m.

The Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation was contacted to conduct an independent investigation of the incident. According to Canton Police, the two primary officers on the call, Beau Schoenegge and Camden Burch, assigned to the Traffic Bureau, have been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy.

“I want to extend my deepest sympathy to those close to Mr. Tyson. Based on experience, I am confident that BCI will conduct a very thorough review. Out of respect for the independence of that investigation, I am limited in my ability to comment further," said Canton Police Department Chief John Gabbard.

Canton Mayor William V. Sherer II released the following statement.