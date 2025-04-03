Could tariffs grow industry in Ohio? Some manufacturers think so.

CLEVELAND — President Donald Trump announced his new tariff plan Wednesday, leaving some Ohio manufacturers hopeful it could lead to job growth in the state.

The plan imposes a 10% tariff on all imports into the United States, with additional penalties for countries like China and members of the European Union.

Trump, surrounded by industry workers, said the changes would bring more manufacturing back to the U.S. and create jobs.

News 5 At Jergens Inc., a Cleveland-based manufacturing company, the reaction was one of optimism.

Jack Schron, president of Jergens Inc., said the company is already expanding.

He believes the state is positioned to become a major player in U.S. manufacturing.

“I think in four years, Ohio will be the epicenter for manufacturing without a doubt,” Schron said.

Ethan Karp, COO of MAGNET, said the potential is there—but companies must be willing to invest.

“New innovation, new technology—they’re available, but they cost money,” Karp said.

“That’s what we need all our manufacturers to do. And if that happens, Northeast Ohio is going to benefit almost more than anybody because we have so many manufacturers.”

Not everyone is convinced the tariffs will have a positive impact.

Michael Hicks, an economics professor at Ball State University, said the U.S. manufacturing industry still hasn’t recovered from the last round of tariffs implemented in 2018.

“If you were in the American Midwest within six months of the 2018 tariffs being put in place, manufacturing employment ground to a halt,” Hicks said.

He said companies that reshore production are more likely to invest in automation rather than hiring workers.

“There’s no silver lining two or three years from now,” Hicks said. “Nobody’s going to reshore production with jobs. If they reshore production, it will be an automated workshop.”

Despite those concerns, Schron remains confident that reshoring manufacturing is the right move.

“We want to present the customer or the marketplace with a domestic alternative,” he said. “Right here in Northeast Ohio.”

But with more jobs, companies will need more skilled workers.

“We do not have trouble find[ing] jobs for students," Karp said. "We have trouble finding students that are excited about getting into those jobs.”

More students like Quintin Womack.

Womack did a summer program at MAGNET and said he hopes there will be more opportunities when he's ready to apply for jobs.

“If a job position opens for one that I think I can do, I’m going to apply for it and try to get into it,” Womack said.

He said he wants other young people to see opportunities that come from skilled work.

“Just by doing one thing you can learn so much and it will take you very far in life," he said.

Now we wait.

“We’re really going to have to see whether this plays out," Karp said. "[And see if] we grow jobs here and truly support manufacturing which drives half of Northeast Ohio’s economy.”