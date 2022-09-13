County security officers banned from carrying guns in courts

CLEVELAND — Starting Wednesday morning security officers at Cuyahoga County’s courthouses will no longer be allowed to carry their guns on the job according to newly-released orders from Sheriff Steven Hammett.

The restrictions apply to the county’s protective service and courthouse security officers according to departmental notices issued late Monday.

It’s a move that the union representing the county’s 100 protective service officers worries will jeopardize safety.

“If these folks are defenseless, what happens if somebody tries to harm a county employee?” said Dom Saturday with the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association. “What happens if somebody tries to harm a member of the public? It’s a dangerous situation. It’s a recipe for disaster.”

Saturday said the decision will affect about 50 protective service officers working at the Justice Center, Lakeside Courthouse, Juvenile Justice Center and Courthouse Square.

While sheriff’s deputies are certified law enforcement officers, Saturday said PSOs are not.

And that appears to be the issue.

According to a statement from a county spokesperson, while researching the authority of PSOs the prosecutor’s office issued a legal opinion that state law does not permit protective service and court security officers to carry guns on court premises.

The county stressed the decision does not prohibit sheriff’s deputies from carrying guns.

The statement also points out that all four court facilities have deputies assigned to work there.

But Saturday worries it’s not enough. He believes when it comes to safety, seconds count.

“If it takes minutes for a deputy to respond, even if takes 30 or 45 seconds for a deputy to respond, at that point, there could be serious damage done to the public, and done to county employees,” said Saturday. “That’s a risk we’re not willing to take for our members.”

Saturday said PSOs have carried guns in the courthouses for more than 20 years.

He said the union is exploring its options to fight the restrictions.

