Cow on the moove: bovine corralled after falling out of trailer on Akron highway

Posted at 11:35 AM, Jun 08, 2024

A cow fell out of a trailer it was being hauled in on Interstate 77 NB near Interstate 76 EB in Akron Friday evening.

According to the Akron Police Department, calls came in around 6 p.m. about a small to mid-sized cow walking on the highway.

Police said the cow fell out of its trailer, and the vehicle hauling it kept going.

The incident caused a traffic delay in the area, and thankfully, no injuries were reported, including the cow.

The cow was corraled after it made its way onto Interstate 76.

It was later transported to a facility in Magadore until the owner could be found.

