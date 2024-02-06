Watch Now
Creed coming to Cleveland after all

Posted at 12:05 PM, Feb 06, 2024
When Creed first announced they were going on tour for the first time in over a decade, Cleveland was snubbed.

On Tuesday, the band announced they will be coming to Cleveland after all.

The band extended its "Summer of 99" tour after numerous stops sold out.

3 Doors Down and Mammoth WVH will be joining Creed at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Nov. 22.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.

Creed might have added Cleveland to their list, but multiple other acts are skipping the land entirely.

Is Cleveland being snubbed by big concert tours, or is it simple economics?

