Creed coming to Cleveland after all

When Creed first announced they were going on tour for the first time in over a decade, Cleveland was snubbed.
On Tuesday, the band announced they will be coming to Cleveland after all.
The band extended its "Summer of 99" tour after numerous stops sold out.
3 Doors Down and Mammoth WVH will be joining Creed at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Nov. 22.
Tickets go on sale Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.
Creed might have added Cleveland to their list, but multiple other acts are skipping the land entirely.
Is Cleveland being snubbed by big concert tours, or is it simple economics?
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.