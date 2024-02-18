Crews battle fire at towing company in Bedford

The Bedford Fire Department was called out early Saturday morning after a fire at a towing company was reported.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. at Always Towing on West Interstate Street.

Bedford Fire Chief Dave Nagy said about 10 departments helped knock down the fire.

No one was hurt in the blaze, and the building was vacant at the time.

It's unclear right now how the fire started.

"We're still mopping up some hot spots so we haven't had the opportunity to get inside and put eyes on. It can be any number of things; it's early on in the investigation phase so we won't speculate," Nagy said.