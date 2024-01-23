Watch Now
Crews respond to fire at Interstate Towing on U.S. Route 6 in Chardon

Nadeen Abusada | News 5 Cleveland
Posted at 11:56 AM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 12:43:51-05

The Chardon Fire Department responded to Interstate Towing late Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at the building.

According to a witness who spoke with News 5, smoke could be seen billowing out of the towing business, located in the 12500 block of Grand Army of the Republic Highway (U.S. Route 6).

Multiple crews are on the scene.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

