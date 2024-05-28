Crews respond to natural gas explosion in Youngstown

Crews are at the scene of a reported gas explosion at the Chase Bank building in downtown Youngstown.

Images show the first floor of the building blown apart.

A statement from Mercy Health Hospital said it's treating seven patients who were impacted by the incident, including one patient in critical condition. According to an affiliate station, one person who works at the building is unaccounted for.

Crews evacuated people from the top floors of the building, which are apartment units.