Crime in Garfield Heights drops more than 33% after new police unit is formed

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine spent part of Tuesday at the Garfield Heights Police Department. Last year, the police department got $1.3 million dollars in funding for initiatives to crack down on crime. The governor was at the department to be briefed on how the money was spent and if the plan was working. Police statistics show crime is down more than 33% since last August.

Garfield Heights Police Chief Mark Kaye said the money was spent for retention bonuses to keep police and dispatchers, for technology including cameras and drones, and the formation of a four-person unit called The Targeted Enforcement Unit. Police said a small number of criminals are responsible for a large part of the violent crime in Garfield Heights. The department uses data-driven information to focus on specific parts of the city that see a spike in crime.

“I think it works particularly when they utilize the analytics to figure out where the pinpoint, and where they target,” said DeWine.

There was a drive-by shooting in Garfield Heights last month; a baby and a man were injured. Police had suspects in custody just hours after that shooting, and authorities said the Targeted Enforcement Unit played a big role in arresting suspects quickly.

“They found the victims, they spoke to the victims, they know the bad guys in the neighborhood, and they knew one street over, we might have some likely bad guys. They’re able to be freed up to do the work of the investigation. So, yes, they played a big role in it and why we had three suspects in custody by the end of the night,” said Kaye.

Police said this is phase one; phase two will focus on community programs. Jeff Mixon, political director of Black on Black Crime Inc., thinks more programs are needed.

“If we don’t start investing in kids, if we don’t take a long-term approach to this problem, I don’t see it getting any better,” said Mixon

DeWine said the program was so successful in reducing crime that it will be used as a model offered to other departments across the state.