Crime Strategies Unit targets non-fatal overdoses in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office is trying to help those who have had a non-fatal drug overdose. The Crime Strategies Unit is an information hub that shares intelligence about violent offenses and weapon violations with more than 60 law enforcement agencies.

Analysts look for connections between incidents and distribute that material to help police solve cases.

But they also have data designed to help those who have had a non-fatal drug overdose.

“This is our way of trying to get people into recovery outside of the (criminal justice) system and tragically what see in our community far too often is people who are overdosing whose lives end. We’re trying to just interrupt that cycle, “ said Michael O’Malley, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor.

The Crime Strategies Unit collects information about non-fatal drug overdoses in the county. The unit then shares that information with community partners and public health officials, who use the information to target hot spots and direct resources to specific neighborhoods.

“They may see one neighborhood in particular disproportionately affected by the opioid epidemic That may be where they send people out, they do mailings, they may advertise more in that area, they may get lifesaving Narcan distributed to that area to help people,” said Ryan Bokoch, Supervisor Crime Strategies Unit.

There are two analysts assigned to gathering information about non-fatal drug overdoses in the county. The prosecutor's office said there are about 800 reported non-fatal overdoses every year.