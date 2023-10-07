Cruella is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Cruella:

Despite her name, Cruella is anything but. She’s a 10-year-old one-of-a-kind senior who’s looking for a chance at love. She is extremely friendly and affectionate to everyone she meets. When she's excited, she makes a howl/bark sound, which sounds spooky at first, but she’s just her way of greeting you to say hi to a friend.



She loves to explore the world around her and will remind you to stop and smell the roses (literally!). She enjoys letting her energy out on walks or in the play yard, followed by lots of pets and snuggles. This girl is definitely best friend material and will be happy to be by your side whether you’re taking her on an adventure or cuddling on the couch. You won’t regret falling in love with and adopting Cruella!

Now through the end of October, every Saturday, the Cleveland APL will be waiving the adoption fees of animals seven years of age and older, thanks to a generous donation from the Ken Ganley Auto Group.

Cleveland APL

Find out more about Cruella and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.