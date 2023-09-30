Cruise is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Cruise:

Cruise is a 6-year-old Boston Terrier. This little guy is true to his breed: he is a ball of energy, constantly excited about life, and just a joy to be around. He has an endearing little waddle when he walks and he loves every toy he has ever seen. Cruise was reported to be housebroken and had free roam of the house when his family was out, and he never had issues with chewing items. He has previously lived with a dog his size and was good with children.

Now through the end of October, every Saturday, the Cleveland APL will be waiving the adoption fees of animals seven years of age and older, thanks to a generous donation from the Ken Ganley Auto Group.

