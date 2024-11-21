CSU police investigating shooting near campus

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland State Police Department announced in a statement that it is investigating a shooting that took place near CSU's campus early Wednesday morning.

Police say they received reports of shots fired at approximately 2:26 a.m. at the intersection of East 22 Street and Chester Avenue.

Officials say investigators learned three vehicles were chasing one another northbound on East 22 Street when one shot was fired at the two other vehicles while fleeing the area.

Police say there have not been any reported injuries or damage on CSU's campus.

The vehicles described were a black SUV, a red SUV and a grey four-door sedan.

The department says they will continue to investigate the shooting.

CSUPD asks that anyone with information related to this incident to call (216)-687-2020.

The police department shared additional safety reminders for students in a statement:

• Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings.

• Walk with confidence and purpose.

• Use well-lit public walkways.

• Walk with a friend.

• Avoid texting or displaying a smartphone while traveling.

• Use the CSU safety escort service by calling (216) 687-2020, available 24/7. • Download the free RAVE Guardian safety app for your iPhone or Android phone.