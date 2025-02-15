CSU women's basketball standout Destiny Leo rebounds from injury-torn season

CLEVELAND — Destiny Leo was at the height of her career, cemented as one of the top players to come through the Cleveland State women's basketball program when she suffered a season-ending knee injury.

“I knew right around the moment I did it," Leo recalled.

Just six games into the 2023-24 season, Leo tore her ACL.

“A lot of thoughts go through your head, but the kind of support system that I have here really helped me. I knew that it was gonna be a long road back, but I also know how much I love basketball and how much the people around me love me and wanna take care of me, so that really helped me get back through the process,” Leo said.

“She’s embraced the challenges that come with coming through a major injury. What more can you ask for as a coach?” said Cleveland State head coach Chris Kielsmeier, who is in his seventh season at the helm of the program.

In an instant, Leo's senior year turned into a season of recovery.

“Thinking about what it was gonna be like when I came back really helped me through the process. I tried to think about what it’s gonna be like in the future - not the stuff I’m going through right now. Just believing and having hope for the future really helped me,” Leo said.

Kielsmeier talked about the mental challenges of an injury and Leo's growth in her experience.

“She’s allowed herself to grow as a person, as much as you possibly can, because of the adversity she’s gone through. Sometimes that can pull people back or almost break them, but it hasn’t with her in any way,” Kielsmeier said.

After extensive rehab, Leo was cleared to return just two weeks before the start of the regular season.

“I was ecstatic. It just feels like that nine-10 months that you’ve been through really paid off, and you’re finally back to where you wanna be. You get to go out there and play the game that you love with your teammates, and you get to inspire other people. I mean, that’s part of the reason that we play the game and love it so much is because of the people we get to do it for,” Leo said.

Leo has rejoined the starting lineup and has since slid into third place on the Vikings' all-time scoring list.

However, she's still working to get back to her pre-injury form.

“I still even feel like, to this day, I’m still adjusting to it. I’m still getting back into the groove. I’m still trying to find my way back to the player I used to be, but it’s all something I know will come with time,” Leo said.

“Getting her to her full strength this year hasn’t happened as fast as what it wanted to for her. She’s had some trying moments with that, but she’s come through them and said, ‘Let’s give me more,’” Kielsmeier said.

The support from across the Cleveland State athletics department has solidified that the Willowick native committed to the right program out of high school.

“I would definitely say that the support and the belief that I had while I wasn’t able to play is even more of the reason that I’m glad I came here and stayed here,” Leo said.

“For her to be in the program for 5 years and be embracing this as much as what she was every other day says who she is as a passionate competitor and somebody that just really, truly bleeds Cleveland State,” Kielsmeier emphasized.

“This is my home. Cleveland girl through and through," Leo said.

