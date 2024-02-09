Cupid's Undie Run back in town this weekend

This weekend, hundreds of Clevelanders will drop their pants.

They will take to the streets of Cleveland in nothing—but their underwear.

It's all part of the highly anticipated Cupid's Undie Run.

It's more about than just running around in your underwear.

The money raised will benefit those suffering from the genetic disorder neurofibromatosis.

"It's really anything goes, ya know? There's nothing NOT accepted," Carrie Keagler, Event Lead of Cupid's Undie Run, said.

Keagler has participated in the race 13 times.

"We get to party and we strip down to our underwear. Some people are in costume. Some people match with their team," Keagler said.

Upwards of 300 participants plan to brave the frigid February temperatures—nearly naked.

They're encouraged to walk, jog, or run it out for the Cupid's Undie Run outside of the House of Blues on Saturday.

Don't worry, you don't have to be athletic to participate. The route is about half a mile long.

"We've had snow storms, blizzards, we've had to cut it short because of windchill. It's just fun," Keagler said.

Every February, the event is held in cities across the country right around Valentine's Day—making for an always interesting environment.

And all jokes aside—officials say it's about fundraising and creating additional awareness for neurofibromatosis.

The genetic disorder causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body.

Surgery is often required to remove them.

Some type of NF occurs in one in every 2,000 births.

Currently, there's no cure for NF.

Keagler herself was diagnosed with the the debilitating disorder at age two and has made it her mission to educate and fundraise so no one else has to suffer like she does.

"Migraines, head pains. When I was younger—and so I had to have fibroids removed. So, it's on the nerves. You never know if there's damage," Keagler said.

The whole purpose of Cupid's Undie's Run is to destigmatize the condition and take everyone out of their comfort zone all while fundraising for the Children's Tumor Foundation.

For many patients—they're not able to mask their condition or cover it with clothing.

"We strip down. It's a little uncomfortable and people with neurofibromatosis are uncomfortable a lot of times with pain and physical appearance. So it gives people that little bit of awareness of how it feels to be different," Keagler said.

Nationwide, the event has raised more than $23 million since it was first introduced more than a decade ago.

Cupid's Undie Run kicks off Saturday at noon at House of Blues in Downtown Cleveland.

The run starts at 2 p.m.

So far, participants have raised more than $80,000 locally for the 2024 event.

To sign up, donate, or find out more information click here.