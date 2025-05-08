Cuyahoga County Board of Health issues alert for local measles case

CLEVELAND — An unvaccinated child who had the measles and was treated at Hillcrest Hospital has prompted the Cuyahoga County Board of Health to issue a Public Health Alert.

Health officials said the child was treated at the hospital on May 2 and returned on May 4 to the emergency room.

The board of health said the child was treated by a doctor and sent home to isolate "for the duration of the illness."

Anyone who was in the hospital's atrium lobby and is not vaccinated or considered immune is advised to stay home.

The board of health issued the following statement:

The public should be aware that the individual was present in Hillcrest Hospital’s Atrium lobby on May 2 from 3:50-6:15 p.m. Hospital staff are working with our agency to contact those who were known to be exposed. If you were in the general Atrium lobby area during this time period and do not have evidence of immunity to measles, you are advised to stay home (quarantine). Do not go to work, school or public places for 21 days to ensure that you do not become infected and pass measles to others.

You're considered to have immunity if you:



Have had two doses of measles vaccination, while at least 12 months of age or older

Show immunity to measles in blood work

Were born before December 31, 1956

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact CCBH by calling 216-201-2000 or by CLICKING HERE.

U.S. measles cases have reached a grim milestone this year, surpassing 1,000, according to new analysis based on data from the CDC and state health departments. Many cases are linked to an outbreak in West Texas, but most states have reported the disease.

RELATED: CDC reports over 1,000 measles cases in 2025, Texas hardest hit