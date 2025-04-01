Cuyahoga County BOE wrapping up Voter Education Library Series this week. Here’s what you can find there.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections wraps up its Voter Education Library Series this week.

In total, they'll have visited 18 libraries across the county.

You have two more days to stop by before it ends.

The BOE info table was set up Tuesday inside the doors of the Carnegie West Branch of the Cleveland Public Library.

"We have our how-to fill out your voter registration form," explained Emilia Durand, community outreach for the BOE, as she showed me all the things they can help you with.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is winding down its voter education library series ahead of the May 6 Primary.

They say most people coming through the different library branches have been asking what exactly is on the ballot.

And in Cleveland, a lot of people are asking about the new ward boundaries. This will be the first election Clevelanders will be voting in those new ward boundaries.

The BOE community outreach team can help you find it all, no matter where you live in the county, and make sure you're good to go.

"It's important because everybody's voice is important," said Durand. "And if you want to see the changes in your city, where you live, it's important that you go out and vote so you can see those changes."

The voter education library series continues Wednesday and wraps up Thursday.

Wednesday, you'll find the voter education library series at the Union Branch, the Martin Luther King Jr. Branch Library, and Woodland Branch from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The series wraps up Wednesday at the Rice, Hough, and Harvard-Lee Branches.

You can check if you're registered to vote, find a polling location, and more on the Cuyahoga County Board of Election's website.

April 7 is the voter registration deadline for the May Primary Election.