Cuyahoga County jailer arrested for drug trafficking

CLEVELAND — A 31-year-old corrections officer at the Cuyahoga County jail was taken into custody and booked into the Geauga County Jail early Tuesday morning in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking.

Cuyahoga County Spokesperson Jennifer Ciaccia said sheriff's deputies arrested the jailer on charges of drug trafficking and illegal conveyance of narcotics into a detention facility.

Following the arrest, the jailer was taken to the Geauga County Jail after booking to be housed.

County records show that the jailer has worked at the Cuyahoga County jail for just over three years.

According to the Ohio Patrolmen's Benevolent Association, which is the union representing corrections officers, the jailer has been placed on paid administrative leave by Cuyahoga County.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff Harold Pretel issued the following statement regarding the matter:

“The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department takes these matters extremely seriously, having zero tolerance for any employee who violates the law or compromises the integrity of the Corrections Center. We are committed to providing a healthy, safe, drug-free environment for all residents, employees, and visitors of the facility.”