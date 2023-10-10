Cuyahoga County Judge Michael Russo dies at 68

Cuyahoga County Judge Michael Russo died on Monday evening after a long health battle.

“Over the past year, Judge Russo displayed amazing strength while fighting his illness,” said Administrative and Presiding Judge Brendan J. Sheehan. “Judge Michael Russo was tenacious in his efforts to overcome his medical challenges and return to the courtroom. He felt it was an honor to do the work of the community that we are proud to serve each day.”

Russo has been a member of the Common Pleas Court Bench since 2002.

Before he became a judge, he worked at a private law firm.

Russo started his career in law by working for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

He attended the University of Dallas for his undergraduate, Old Dominion University for his master's and Cleveland State for his law degree.

Russo presided over several notable cases during his time as a judge, including Ariel Castro.

He was 68.