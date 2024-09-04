Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center celebrates first college graduate

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center (CCJDC) is celebrating a momentous occasion.

On Tuesday, officials at the Detention Center released a press release, detailing a special graduation ceremony they hosted on their campus this past Friday to honor its first college graduate.

The graduate, a resident of the Detention Center, successfully completed his coursework at Tri-C and earned his Associate’s Degree, thanks to the support of his family, professors, administration from Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) and CCJDC staff.

Throughout his journey, the statement said the Detention Center staff worked closely with him, coordinating with Tri-C to ensure all academic requirements were met and to plan the graduation ceremony.

Officials also noted the graduate’s resilience and commitment to his education, even when the path became difficult.

"We are incredibly proud of our resident's achievements," said Elizabeth Jernejcic, Activity Coordinator Supervisor at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center. "This graduation not only marks a significant personal victory for him but also sets a powerful example for others in our care. It shows that with determination, support, and the right opportunities, anything is possible."

Staff further added that this ceremony represents a historic moment for the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center, highlighting the positive impact of educational programs and strong community partnerships.