Cuyahoga County offers community meetings as residents brace for spike in home values, potential tax hikes

CLEVELAND — Homeowners in Cuyahoga County could face a 31% increase in home values since the last update, a development that could translate into tax hikes this year.

The spike comes as part of the state's six-year property reappraisal initiative, prompting concerns among residents about the potential financial implications.

While the surge in home values doesn't directly translate to a 31% increase in property taxes due to protections implemented by a house bill from the 1970s, homeowners could still expect a considerable uptick in their bills.

The increase could manifest as much as a 10% rise in taxes for some, while others may not see any increase at all.

The evaluations driving these changes primarily rely on exterior assessments, neglecting interior improvements or conditions.

To address homeowner concerns and educate them about the appraisal process, Cuyahoga County is organizing a series of 11 meetings (three have already happened) across various districts.

These meetings aim not only to explain the intricacies of the appraisal process but also to guide homeowners on how to appeal property tax reassessments if they believe errors have been made.

Michael Chambers, the Cuyahoga County Auditor, emphasized the importance of readiness, highlighting that residents must act swiftly to engage in the informal appeal process, which concludes by August 30.

Residents can anticipate receiving letters in July detailing their new property values.

This year's property tax reassessment involves a team of approximately 40 state-certified appraisers evaluating nearly 353,000 single-family homes across 59 cities in Cuyahoga County. The reassessment process is expected to conclude by the end of April.

Despite the impending tax adjustments, the ongoing debate surrounding property tax reform remains a topic of interest among legislators.

With rising concerns about inflationary pressures on low-income, veteran, and elderly homeowners, various bills introduced in the statehouse suggest potential overhauls to the property tax system in the near future. The previous ones introduced were not passed.

All presentations will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

May 9

Warrensville Heights Civic Center

4567 Green Road, Warrensville Heights

May 16

Parma-Snow Library

2121 Snow Road, Parma

May 23

Holy Rosary Church Community Center

12009 Mayfield Road, Cleveland

May 30

Solon Community Center

35000 Portz Parkway, Solon

June 6

Cleveland Heights – University Heights High School Auditorium

13263 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights

June 12

St. Ignatius Breen Center

2008 West 30th Street, Cleveland

June 20

Garfield Heights High School Performing Arts Center

4900 Turney Road, Garfield Heights

June 27

Euclid High School Auditorium

711 E. 222nd Street, Euclid