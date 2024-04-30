Cuyahoga County offers community meetings as residents brace for spike in home values, potential tax hikes

CLEVELAND — Homeowners in Cuyahoga County could face a 31% increase in home values since the last update, a development that could translate into tax hikes this year.
The spike comes as part of the state's six-year property reappraisal initiative, prompting concerns among residents about the potential financial implications.
While the surge in home values doesn't directly translate to a 31% increase in property taxes due to protections implemented by a house bill from the 1970s, homeowners could still expect a considerable uptick in their bills.
The increase could manifest as much as a 10% rise in taxes for some, while others may not see any increase at all.
The evaluations driving these changes primarily rely on exterior assessments, neglecting interior improvements or conditions.
To address homeowner concerns and educate them about the appraisal process, Cuyahoga County is organizing a series of 11 meetings (three have already happened) across various districts.
These meetings aim not only to explain the intricacies of the appraisal process but also to guide homeowners on how to appeal property tax reassessments if they believe errors have been made.
Michael Chambers, the Cuyahoga County Auditor, emphasized the importance of readiness, highlighting that residents must act swiftly to engage in the informal appeal process, which concludes by August 30.
Residents can anticipate receiving letters in July detailing their new property values.
This year's property tax reassessment involves a team of approximately 40 state-certified appraisers evaluating nearly 353,000 single-family homes across 59 cities in Cuyahoga County. The reassessment process is expected to conclude by the end of April.
Despite the impending tax adjustments, the ongoing debate surrounding property tax reform remains a topic of interest among legislators.
With rising concerns about inflationary pressures on low-income, veteran, and elderly homeowners, various bills introduced in the statehouse suggest potential overhauls to the property tax system in the near future. The previous ones introduced were not passed.
All presentations will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
May 9
Warrensville Heights Civic Center
4567 Green Road, Warrensville Heights
May 16
Parma-Snow Library
2121 Snow Road, Parma
May 23
Holy Rosary Church Community Center
12009 Mayfield Road, Cleveland
May 30
Solon Community Center
35000 Portz Parkway, Solon
June 6
Cleveland Heights – University Heights High School Auditorium
13263 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights
June 12
St. Ignatius Breen Center
2008 West 30th Street, Cleveland
June 20
Garfield Heights High School Performing Arts Center
4900 Turney Road, Garfield Heights
June 27
Euclid High School Auditorium
711 E. 222nd Street, Euclid