Cuyahoga County Sheriff's deputy dies following lengthy illness

A Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Deputy was laid to rest today.

Anthony J. "Tony" Matijevic passed away on April 11, following a lengthy illness.

Matijevic served the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department as a detective. Earlier in his career, he served as an officer with the City of Eastlake and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

In a news release, the department said Tony was a beacon of light to all who knew him, and he leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter and unwavering kindness.

“With deep gratitude, we honor Deputy Anthony J. Matijevic for a life of service and sacrifice,” said Cuyahoga County Sheriff Harold A. Pretel. “His legacy will endure with the highest respect.”

Tony is survived by his beloved wife, children, parents, extended family, and friends.

