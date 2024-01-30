Cuyahoga County to implement $3.9M plan to stop youth, student, young adult homelessness

CLEVELAND — Kai Saga knows what it's like to be a homeless student in Northeast Ohio. Kia said she dealt with being homeless when she was just 19 years old and now applauds a new Cuyahoga County plan to address the issue.

The plan announced by Cuyahoga County Executive Chis Ronayne on Jan. 29 will utilize a $3.9M federal grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and will attempt to better lead homeless youth and young adults to both temporary and long-term rapid rehousing.

Saga, who is now an Empowerment Specialist with A Place 4 Me Coalition, told News 5 it's crucial Northeast Ohio provide better outreach to homeless teens who are still finding it difficult to navigate the housing system.

“For me it was chaotic it was scary, I was just kind of navigating the streets and trying to figure things out by any means necessary," Saga said. “Just the system in general is a big scary thing for young adults, so with this plan, being able to find support that is gentle with you and understands the vulnerability of your crisis.”

Melissa Sirak, Director of Homeless Services with Cuyahoga County told News 5 the plan will help youth homeless in two specific ways.

“It will provide navigators and support services that will help lead the youth and young adults in identifying housing and providing additional social and emotional support," Sirak said. "The second portion will entail transitional housing as well as rapid rehousing and assist these young adults in identifying a housing location where they can stay in the interim as well as tribe long-term as a sustainable place to live.”

Michael Sering, Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry V.P. of Housing and Shelter, told News 5 the plan will work with some 40 local agencies like the REACH Youth Action Board and be online sometime within the next two months. Sering said the plan will also call on the private sector for help.

“We’re going to be looking for landlords who want to be partners in this. We will pay fair market rent. We will sign the lease under our agency's name," Sirak said. “Any person or young person can call United Way 2-1-1 and get a referral to shelter and some immediate help, but very soon, we'll have the navigation service running and that will lead people to housing.”

Meanwhile, Kai Saga said she's optimistic the county plan will make a difference.

When I was homeless, it was a very frustrating and confusing time until I was able to find the help that a Place for 4 Me provided," Saga said.

“So this plan will help young adults feel more comfortable accessing the resources, and then with the transitional housing, the rapid re-housing project, which we call Project Keys, that’s going to be a game changer, because young adults are going to be able to access housing that’s specific for their age range.”

News 5 is committed to following through on the implementation of this Cuyahoga County plan in the coming months.