Cuyahoga Fall HS students with disabilities prep for jobs with weekly University of Akron classes, new program

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Cuyahoga Falls High School students are gaining independence, while learning new skills to help them land better jobs, despite their disabilities, and University of Akron education majors are helping them do it.

Through the university’s new “Urban Youth Program,” the high schoolers, ranging from sophomores to seniors, are gaining skillsets to help prepare them for employment. The teens meet in groups with their college student leaders on campus three times a week.

“It’s fun to see them take in this campus,” said Alfred Daviso, University of Akron Special Education Professor. “They have a lot of the exact same wants and desires as we do. They want to have fun; they want to go to work and they want to continue learning.”

As Daviso explained, the students are paired with tasks that match the jobs they’re interested in, while also learning how to be self-sufficient and take care of themselves.

“They need to take the opportunity to find out what they want to do and most of them have fun doing it,” he said. “As we get further into the program, we want to challenge them a little bit more and take on some more complicated tasks to get them prepared for the career they want.”

Olivia Golden is one of the 11 Cuyahoga Falls students participating in the program. In a sit-down interview with News 5, Golden said she sometimes struggles at school. She also shared that she has always been told “no” or that she cannot do a lot of things because of her mild disability. The 16-year-old was even told her dream of becoming a teacher was just that, a dream.

“It made me mad but upset because I’ve always wanted to do that,” she said. “I just want to be me.”

But on campus, when she is reunited with her girl crew, Golden says she feels confident. She says the program has really helped her as she is determined to go off to college and live her life on her own terms.

“I have a couple of colleges I want to go to like Kent, Cincinnati, Stow or Florida. I love traveling,” she said. “I’ve been dreaming this dream for a while. I want to buy my own apartment, just relax on my balcony maybe.”

The dream of teaching for Golden is one University of Akron and Urban Youth Program volunteer, Lexi Kurt, shares. Kurt says the opportunity came full circle as they gained hands-on experience in today’s classroom and challenges, while still learning strategic planning and special education skillsets.

“I’m from a family of teachers… that’s what I want to do like that’s where it feels like the most natural,” she said.

Kurt says she sees herself in the group of Cuyahoga Falls students she helps lead. The Akron junior has Klippel-Feil syndrome, which limits her neck mobility.

“It’s so cool because I was once in that place where I was the one needing additional support and I mean I still do just not as much. It’s kind of cool seeing me being able to help them with that.”

The Urban Youth Program wraps up at the end of the school year in May. However, plans are underway to expand the program for at least 10 more years with more sponsor support and school partnerships. Organizers are also hoping more businesses will step up and open their doors to more students.