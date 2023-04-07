Cuyahoga Falls cancer survivor touts organization for help relieving disease's financial burden

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Venus Helmick initially thought the fatigue she was feeling was because of the long hours she was working as a nurse. When her symptoms, like bleeding and trouble swallowing, helped doctors pinpoint esophageal cancer, she received a heartbreaking prognosis.

“It was grim. I had two weeks: ‘Get your affairs in order, you have a couple weeks,’” she recalls the doctor telling her.

The oncologists said the cancer in her esophagus and stomach had spread to her liver. Even if she outlived the 2 week prognosis, she was given just a 2 percent chance of survival.

“And I said, ‘Thank you. I appreciate your help, but it’s not up to you.’ I said, ‘I know this man,’” Helmick said, pointing up and referencing her bible.

The cancer battle forced Helmick’s early retirement. The treatment, though prolonging her life beyond what doctors expected, was depleting her finances.

“Even with insurance, what I had saved started draining. And it was coming down to losing the house and the car. And I was pretty afraid and desperate,” she said.

Searching for a solution, Helmick came across an organization based in her city. She discovered the Falls Cancer Club would help cover cancer-related medical, pharmaceutical, supplemental and medical equipment bills.

“The burden on your mind, and of course on your heart, it just takes away from you being able to concentrate on getting better,” explained Molly Costigan, a volunteer of the organization.

Costigan worked one-on-one with Helmick to help her navigate her illness’s financial burden and connect her with resources. She battled the disease primarily during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and Costigan helped deliver prescriptions, food and gifts for the family.

“I’ve told Venus, ‘I’ve learned from you about caring and gratitude and kindness,’” said Costigan.

Patient clients of the Falls Cancer Club are anonymous to everyone but their direct volunteer and several of the nonprofit’s board members. Helmick was known to everyone else in the organization as “Patient 1329.”

On Thursday evening, she introduced herself to the group during its monthly meeting.

“I wanted to say thank you,” she said to the members. “You literally helped put food in our mouths, medicine – and that was very expensive – Christmas gifts for my 15-year-old when I couldn’t afford it.”

The organization said none of the patients it’s helped have come to thank the group in person. It’s also uncommon for its patients to have such a remarkable recovery.

“That’s why we do this,” Costigan said.

Helmick’s cancer scans have been clear for nearly a year. She is still receiving maintenance treatments, but was able to return to work in late 2022. She credits her faith and the help she received from the Falls Cancer Club.

“I thank Him for saving me and finding the right people. I believe He does put us where we’re supposed to be. And He let me find this Cancer Club that day. And they helped me,” she said.

In March, the Cancer Club celebrated its 75th anniversary and accepted its 1,400th patient. It has evolved from several Cuyahoga Falls women making bandages for cancer patients in 1948.

Now, each patient can receive hundreds of dollars per month for prescriptions, nutritional supplements and medical equipment. Patient bills are voted on by the membership each month.

The organization is solely volunteer-run and relies on grants, business donations and community generosity. If you’re interested in helping or learning more about the organization, you can click on this link.

