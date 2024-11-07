Cuyahoga investigators searching for 2 people who allegedly set commercial building on fire, offer reward

Cuyahoga County investigators with the Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal (SFM) are asking for the public's help in finding two individuals who allegedly set fire to a commercial building in Bedford Heights Tuesday.

At approximately 1:02 a.m., the Bedford Heights Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a four-story building located at 5311 Northfield Rd., according to investigators.

Upon arrival, authorities said fire crews discovered a fire coming from a first-story window.

Investigators say crews found numerous people living in the basement of the building.

According to authorities, everyone was pulled from the high-rise without suffering any injuries, including several children from one of the units.

Video footage shows two people walking inside the building near the first-story window where the fire originated and the two leaving the building.

The two individuals were wearing hoods, masks and gloves. Footage shows at least one of the individuals holding what appears to be lighter fluid.

Based on the video and additional information gathered, investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728. All tips will be thoroughly investigated.