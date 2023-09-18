Watch Now
Cuyahoga Land Bank to lead $122 million redevelopment in East Cleveland

Posted at 5:35 PM, Sep 18, 2023
The Cuyahoga Land Bank is leading a $122 million redevelopment plan to "breathe new life" into East Cleveland, according to a post by the organization on Instagram.

The redevelopment is set to start in the new Circle East District, east of University Circle, with new city infrastructure like waterlines, sewers, sidewalks and roads.

The plan includes the creation of 200 new energy-efficient homes and a commercial mixed-use corridor along Euclid Avenue.

Details surrounding the time frame for the project are unknown.

