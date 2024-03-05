Watch Now
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad temporarily closing for 2 months

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is undergoing some major safety upgrades, and that means it will be closed for passengers from March 8 to May 2.
The three areas of improvement are: radio communications, operations management software and onboard camera systems.

The railroad will also have new operating rules and procedures when it reopens, all to ensure a safer and more efficient experience.

If you've purchased tickets for rides from March 8 to May 2, you will be notified and offered a full refund.

