Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Beware online job scams

CLEVELAND, Ohio — October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

The Better Business Bureau is warning about online job scams.

A recent investigation by the BBB found employment scams were up 250% in the first three months of 2023 compared to the same time in 2022.

About $840,000 in losses were reported between January and March.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with a Cleveland woman who nearly lost $5,000 while looking for work online.

Samia Green said she received a text message from a company after she visited job websites.

“I was offered a position to do data entry work from home, making $30 an hour,” said Green.

Green said she spoke to a man named John Smith, and he told her he would send her a check for $4,950 in the mail so she could purchase equipment.

When Green received the check, she deposited it into her bank account. She then started asking John Smith questions.

“Who am I sending this money to, and why am I sending this money? Why couldn't you just send me the equipment?” asked Green.

Green said Smith told her to cash out the money and send the funds through Zelle or purchase money orders from Walmart. That’s when Green became suspicious and called the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB told Green after you deposit a fake check into your bank account, you could be liable to pay that money back.

Green spoke with her bank and learned the numbers on the check she received were not real.

Luckily, the check didn’t go through, and Green didn’t have to pay any money.

Ericka Dilworth, director of operations at the Better Business Bureau in Cleveland, said the organization is seeing increased concerns related to job scams.

Dilworth recommends never clicking on a link via email or text from an unknown number.

The BBB also suggests calling a company to verify they are hiring.

Green did find a new job, but she wanted to share her story to prevent someone else from becoming a scam victim.

“Please make sure you be aware of what you're doing when you're online,” said Green.

