Cyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash in Bedford

Bedford police are investigating a crash that happened Friday morning involving two cars and what appears to be an electric bicycle.

According to authorities, it happened just after 9 a.m. in the 18200 block of Rockside Road.

When officers arrived, they found the bicyclist trapped under one of the cars; the rider was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The individual's name hasn't been released.

Firefighters administered first aid to the other two drivers. The drivers' conditions are unknown.

It's unclear what caused the crash. The Southeast Area Law Enforcement Accident Investigation Unit (SEALE AIU) is handling the investigation.