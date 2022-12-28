Dash camera footage: Video shows pickup truck crash into police cruiser; officer narrowly avoids being struck

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A Willoughby police officer helping a motorist on SR-2 Christmas Day was nearly struck by an out-of-control pickup truck that collided with his cruiser. The entire incident was captured by a dash cam.

You can watch the crash in the player below:

Video shows truck crash into police cruiser; officer narrowly avoids being struck

According to authorities, it happened just after 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of SR-2 just east of Lost Nation Road. The officer was helping a driver who had been involved in a single-car crash due to winter weather conditions.

Footage of the incident shows the officer standing in front of his cruiser when he spots something coming towards him out of frame. The officer runs to the left and jumps up on the barrier splitting the eastbound and westbound lanes as a 2001 Toyota Tundra slams into his cruiser, sending debris flying everywhere.

Thankfully, the officer and the truck's driver, a 63-year-old man, weren't injured.

The 63-year-old was later cited for failure to control.

