'Day of action' protest reaches Northeast Ohio

Saturday was called a national day of action, and thousands of people participated in "Hands Off" rallies that took over cities nationwide in protest of President Donald Trump and his administration's recent policy changes and actions.

The protests stretched from Los Angeles to the nation's capital and even here in Northeast Ohio. Some took place in Avon Lake, Strongsville, Akron and Ohio City.

Protestors took to the streets in Ohio City and lined the intersection of West 25th and Lorain Avenue. They held signs that contained messages against Trump and Elon Musk.

Organizers said they wanted to bring attention to what they believe is the destruction of the United States government and economy.

One man said he came out to make a difference.

"Just because we want to do something to make change, and we felt this is the best way to do it, one way to do it besides going to the voting booth," he said.

The protests came after Trump announced a wide range of tariffs against countries worldwide on Thursday, making it the market's worst day since March of 2020, during the global pandemic.

How a stock market tumble impacts your 401K

News 5 reached out to the Ohio GOP for comment on the rallies but have not yet received a response.