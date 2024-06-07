Delays with new FAFSA application system make it challenging for some colleges

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — At Lake Erie College, the school is meeting students and families where they are to prepare them both mentally and financially.

While administrators said the federal student aid process has been resolved, they understand some may still have questions.

“Just with all of the delays and everything that’s been going on, I think people are just confused about the process and how to make sure that everything they need is in and ready to go,” said Executive Director of Admissions Ashley Mayse.

Last month, News 5 first reported on the frustrations some felt due to errors and technical glitches in the new Federal Student Aid or FAFSA application system.

Now, Lake Erie College Admissions Mayse said it appears to be fine.

“For the most part, they have figured out most of the issues. A lot of the errors that have come through to us have been fixed,” said Mayse.

But Mayse told News 5 that those technical delays made it difficult for local colleges and universities to determine exact enrollment numbers.

“A lot of students are making their decisions later in the year than typical, so a lot of schools have a May 1st deadline for admission. We don’t have that but even we’re seeing that pushed back more and more,” said Mayse.

Still, Mayse said Lake Erie College is choosing to look on the brighter side since they have more time to reach students.

“We typically do a BBQ or two over the summer. They’re normally in June, but normally they’re for students who are already committed and ready to go. This one is a little bit more for everybody,” said Mayse.

During the event Thursday, News 5 met up with prospective student-athletes like Trey Taylor and his mom, Karen Cornelius, who spent the evening exploring campus and meeting the football team.

“A coach contacted him, they saw some footage and invited him to this so drove up from Tennessee and here we are,” said Karen Cornelius.

While some families had issues with FAFSA, Cornelius says she and her family successfully submitted their FAFSA application, so now they are optimistically waiting for a response.

“I’m hoping that my son will be able to come here this Fall,” said Cornelius.

Meanwhile, committed students like Emily Sever said she’s all set, even after she experienced setbacks with the system.

“In the beginning you could only access it at certain times, which was a little frustrating, but once we were able to contact FAFSA, they were able to help us through it,” said Emily Sever.

Lake Erie College is still providing assistance through the Tri-County Scholarship for full-time students from Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties who are having a challenging time with the FAFSA application.

For more information on the Tri-County Scholarship, click here.