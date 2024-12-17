Demolition continues at Richmond Town Square Mall as Sears store comes down

The Sears store at the Richmond Town Square Mall is finally coming down as part of the demolition to repurpose the Richmond Heights property into a mixed-use retail and multi-family residential space.

On Tuesday morning, an excavator ripped at an entrance of the building while cameras rolled.

Visitors who used to shop, eat, watch movies, loiter and misspend their youth at the mall shared their memories on our Facebook Page.

The effort is part of a $200 million project that will revitalize the area with 375,000 square feet of retail space and more than 800 apartments available for rent.

Belle Oaks Marketplace Renderings show space for retail below apartment in a series of buildings that are about three stories tall.

The mall was sold in 2021, and demolition has been ongoing since September 2023.

